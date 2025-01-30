Kumbh Mela VIRAL girl Monalisa, Joins Bollywood film Diary of Manipur

Entertainment
Monalisa, who rose to fame at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, is now set to enter Bollywood. The shooting for her debut film will take place in London.
On Wednesday, Director Sanat Mishra visited Monalisa's family in Maheshwar, MP, and offered her a role in his upcoming film, Diary of Manipur.
Director Sanat Mishra says he was captivated by Monalisa's viral video on social media and decided to cast her in his film.
The director said the Kumbh Mela video changed Monalisa's life. He saw her talent and signed her for the film.
Sanat Mishra said Amit Rao, brother of Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, will play the lead in Diary of Manipur. Shooting begins in April.
Monalisa will undergo three months of training in Mumbai before shooting. Most of the film will be shot in London.
Monalisa's role in the film is said to be significant. She will play the daughter of an army officer. Many Bollywood celebrities have recognized her talent.
