Jatt actor Sunny Deol's name is also included in this list. His relationship with his father, Dharmendra, deteriorated after Dharmendra married Hema Malini.
According to media reports, Kangana Ranaut's father tried to slap her. In return, the actress threatened to slap her father. This incident made headlines.
Prateik Babbar revealed after his marriage that his relationship with his father was not good. He also dropped his father's surname during the wedding.
Aamir Khan had a falling out with his brother Faisal Khan. Faisal revealed that Aamir had seized his property.
Ameesha Patel accused her father of stealing 12 crore rupees.
Sonu Kakkar recently revealed that she has broken ties with her younger brother Tony Kakkar and sister Neha Kakkar. However, she has not disclosed the reason behind it.
