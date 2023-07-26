Entertainment
In a recent viral video, Narayan Murthy, Infosys founder revealed that several people greeted the actress on the flight. However, she did not even bother to react to any of them.
As per reports, her assistant would be in flight economy class while she flew in business class. The actress makes air hostesses run back and forth for her every requirement.
Reddit user claims Kartik Aaryan is flirty, pompous, and makes inappropriate jokes on flights with people around him.
An anonymous flight attendant once shared that the actress asks for all the meals available to be presented before her so that she can pick the one that appeals to her the most.
One Reddit user, who is also a flight attendant calling him the worst revealed that he treats them beneath him.
A Reddit user revealed that Kajol was refused from carrying a water bottle on the plane, and she started throwing the 'Do you know who I am' card.
A doctor accused Priyanka Chopra of abusing him on a flight when he asked her to put down her phone, while she was on a call. The actress denied the allegations.
A Reddit user accused Sonam Kapoor of making crazy demands, including asking the flight staff to buy new shoes urgently from duty-free due to foot pain.