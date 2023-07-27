Entertainment

Kriti Sanon's skincare routine: 7 steps to her flawless skin

With Kriti Sanon hinting at launching her own range of skincare products, know how to achieve flawless skin like hers with these seven tips.

Image credits: Instagram

Hydrate Your Skin

Kriti Sanon believes that it is very important to keep the skin hydrated as soon as you wake up in the morning. The actress keeps her skin hydrated and moisturised since morning.

Image credits: Instagram

Wash Your Face

Kriti emphasizes washing her face with water upon waking up and advocates washing hands thoroughly before doing so.

Image credits: Instagram

Face Mask

Kriti's skincare routine includes using a face mask twice a week and using a microfiber towel to gently wipe her face, benefiting her skin.

Image credits: Getty

Green Tea Toner

Kriti Sanon applies green tea toner after using a face mask, preventing dryness and maintaining hydrated skin.

Image credits: Getty

Vitamin C serum

Kriti Sanon swears by vitamin C serum for her glowing skin. She applies it daily after toner, emphasizing its importance in her skincare routine.

Image credits: Getty

Moisturising Sunscreen

Kriti Sanon's essential skincare tip includes applying moisturizing sunscreen to protect her skin from harmful ultraviolet rays.

Image credits: Instagram

Lip Balm over Lipstick

Kriti prefers to use lip balm instead of lipstick.

Image credits: Instagram
