Kriti Sanon's skincare routine: 7 steps to her flawless skin

Entertainment
With Kriti Sanon hinting at launching her own range of skincare products, know how to achieve flawless skin like hers with these seven tips.
Kriti Sanon believes that it is very important to keep the skin hydrated as soon as you wake up in the morning. The actress keeps her skin hydrated and moisturised since morning.
Kriti emphasizes washing her face with water upon waking up and advocates washing hands thoroughly before doing so.
Kriti's skincare routine includes using a face mask twice a week and using a microfiber towel to gently wipe her face, benefiting her skin.
Kriti Sanon applies green tea toner after using a face mask, preventing dryness and maintaining hydrated skin.
Kriti Sanon swears by vitamin C serum for her glowing skin. She applies it daily after toner, emphasizing its importance in her skincare routine.
Kriti Sanon's essential skincare tip includes applying moisturizing sunscreen to protect her skin from harmful ultraviolet rays.
Kriti prefers to use lip balm instead of lipstick.