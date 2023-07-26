'The Heirs' to 'Itaewon Class': 7 best teen K-drama on OTT

Entertainment
These teen K-dramas offer a mix of romance, friendship, and personal growth, making them perfect for young audiences seeking engaging and relatable content on OTT platforms.
This classic K-drama revolves around the lives of wealthy high school students and the challenges they face as they navigate love, family, and societal expectations.
Based on a popular webtoon, this romantic comedy follows a girl who learns makeup techniques to transform her appearance and faces the challenges of identity and self-acceptance.
This delightful romantic fantasy follows a high school girl who discovers she is a character in a comic book and strives to change her fate with the help of her fellow students.
A heartwarming story of a female weightlifter who finds love and pursues her dreams while facing various struggles and insecurities.
This slice-of-life drama revolves around the lives of high school students, dealing with friendships, love, and the pressures of adolescence.
Set in a world where a mobile app alerts users when someone nearby has romantic feelings for them, the series explores love, friendship, and the complications of modern technology.
This coming-of-age drama follows a determined young man who opens a restaurant in Itaewon to seek revenge on a powerful conglomerate and fulfill his dreams.