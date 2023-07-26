Entertainment

From Action Replayy to Jism 2: 7 worst films to watch on 0TT platflorm

Here are some cringe Bollywood movies available on OTT platforms that will surely get over your nerves. Do not give them a try unless you want a bad headache. Check the list.

Action Replayy

One of the worst performances ever, the story is about a son trying to revive his parents' lifeless marriage by travelling back in time to the '70s when their romance was budding.

Jism 2

Starring Sunny Leone and Randeep Hooda, the film is about an adult film star who is hired by an intelligence agency to entrap Kabir, a dreaded assassin who used to be her lover.

Popcorn Khao Mast Ho Jao

This movie is sure to give you several migrain attacks as the feeble plot speaks about three college friends who are stuck in a love triangle and face an unexpected turn suddenly.

Kidnap

Starring Imran Khan, Minnisha Lamba and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, this flop film centers around Kabir who kidnaps Sonia, daughter of a rich businessman.

Jaani Dushman

This movie, which makes no sense whatsoever is about Divya who dies by suicide after being raped by two mem. Later, Kapil, a shape-shifting snake, exacts revenge on all the men.

Shaka Laka Boom Boom

This Celina Jaitly, Bobby Deol starrer film is an absolute waste of energy as the age-old plot is about a musician competing with another singer, to win a girl's attention.

Raavan

Same plot, same theory. This 2010 film starring  Abhishek-Aishwarya revolves around 

