Entertainment

Divyanka to Karan: TV stars absent from screens, what are they up to?

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani used to work a lot on TV at one time. However, he has been away from TV for many days now.

Ragini Khanna

Ragini Khanna has not been seen in TV shows for a long time.

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar was last seen in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3'. Since then, she has been away from the TV industry.

Shakti Arora

Since 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' ended, Shakti Arora has not been seen in any show.

Aishwarya Sharma

Actress Aishwarya Sharma has not appeared in any new TV project after 'Bigg Boss 17'.

Karan Patel

TV actor Karan Patel has been away from the small screen for a long time. His fans are waiting for his comeback.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi is a popular TV actress. She has been away from the world of TV for many years.

