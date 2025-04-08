Divyanka to Karan: TV stars absent from screens, what are they up to?

Entertainment
Rithvik Dhanjani used to work a lot on TV at one time. However, he has been away from TV for many days now.
Ragini Khanna has not been seen in TV shows for a long time.
Disha Parmar was last seen in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3'. Since then, she has been away from the TV industry.
Since 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' ended, Shakti Arora has not been seen in any show.
Actress Aishwarya Sharma has not appeared in any new TV project after 'Bigg Boss 17'.
TV actor Karan Patel has been away from the small screen for a long time. His fans are waiting for his comeback.
Divyanka Tripathi is a popular TV actress. She has been away from the world of TV for many years.
