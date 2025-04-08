Entertainment

Who is Naomika Saran? Know her relationship with actor Akshay Kumar

Who is Naomika Saran?

A party was held last night for 20th anniversary of Maddock Films. Many Bollywood beauties were seen at this party, but everyone's eyes were fixed on only one beauty. Who is she?

Dimple Kapadia's Granddaughter

Let us tell you that this 20-year-old beauty is granddaughter of well-known actress Dimple Kapadia, Naomika Saran. Naomika won everyone's heart at the party with her looks

Naomika Saran's Connection to Akshay Kumar

Let us tell you that Naomika Saran has a special relationship with Akshay Kumar. Actually, Naomika is the daughter of Akshay's sister-in-law Rinke Khanna

Naomika Saran is Very Beautiful

Rinke Khanna's daughter Naomika Saran is very beautiful. She is also active on social media. She has a special friendship with Akshay's son Aarav. Both siblings share a great bond

Rinke Khanna's Daughter in the Limelight

Rinke Khanna's daughter Naomika Saran is in the limelight these days. She is often seen at events with her grandmother Dimple Kapadia

Rinke Khanna's Career was a Flop

Let us tell you that Naomika Saran's mother Rinke Khanna's career was a flop. She worked in a few films, but could not make any movie a hit on her own

Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 7 Celebs earning crores per Instagram post

Latest OTT releases THIS Week (April 7 to April 13): 6 films to watch

(PHOTOS) Mrunal Thakur to Wamiqa Gabbi; 7 actresses stun in gowns

Allu Arjun Birthday: Know net worth, assets of 'Pushpa' actor