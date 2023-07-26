7 best performances by Margot Robbie before 'Barbie'

Entertainment
From 'The Wolf of Wall Street' to 'Suicide Squad', know about versatile performances delivered by the 'Barbie' actress, Margot Robbie.
Margot Robbie's breakout role as Naomi Lapaglia earned her critical acclaim and showcased her acting prowess alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.
Her portrayal of infamous figure skater Tonya Harding earned her an Academy Award nomination, proving her ability to embody complex characters.
Robbie played Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's film, bringing grace and vulnerability to the tragic character.
Margot Robbie's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I opposite Saoirse Ronan's Mary Stuart showcased her versatility and ability to share the screen with other talented actors.
In a supporting role as a cameo, Robbie's explanation of financial jargon in a bathtub added humor and clarity to the film's complex subject matter.
She portrayed real-life news anchor Kayla Pospisil, earning her a second Academy Award nomination for this compelling role.
As Harley Quinn, Margot delivered a memorable performance that quickly became iconic, solidifying her as a fan-favorite in the DC Extended Universe.