Entertainment

7 best performances by Margot Robbie before 'Barbie'

From 'The Wolf of Wall Street' to 'Suicide Squad', know about versatile performances delivered by the 'Barbie' actress, Margot Robbie.

Image credits: Google

The Wolf of Wall Street

Margot Robbie's breakout role as Naomi Lapaglia earned her critical acclaim and showcased her acting prowess alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Image credits: Google

I, Tonya

Her portrayal of infamous figure skater Tonya Harding earned her an Academy Award nomination, proving her ability to embody complex characters.

Image credits: Google

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Robbie played Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's film, bringing grace and vulnerability to the tragic character.

Image credits: Google

Mary Queen of Scots

Margot Robbie's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I opposite Saoirse Ronan's Mary Stuart showcased her versatility and ability to share the screen with other talented actors.

Image credits: Google

The Big Short

In a supporting role as a cameo, Robbie's explanation of financial jargon in a bathtub added humor and clarity to the film's complex subject matter.

Image credits: Google

Bombshell

She portrayed real-life news anchor Kayla Pospisil, earning her a second Academy Award nomination for this compelling role.

Image credits: Google

Suicide Squad

As Harley Quinn, Margot delivered a memorable performance that quickly became iconic, solidifying her as a fan-favorite in the DC Extended Universe.

Image credits: Google
Find Next One