'The Imitation Game' to 'Elizabeth': 7 best historical films on OTT

Entertainment
These historical films offer captivating narratives, exceptional performances, and a glimpse into significant events and personalities that shaped the course of history.
Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Alan Turing, the brilliant mathematician who played a crucial role in breaking the German Enigma code during World War II.
Mel Gibson stars as William Wallace, a Scottish warrior who led a rebellion against English rule in the 13th century.
This film follows the true story of King George VI of Britain, struggling to overcome a speech impediment with the help of a speech therapist.
Russell Crowe portrays Maximus, a Roman general seeking revenge against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and seized power.
Daniel Day-Lewis delivers an Oscar-winning performance as Abraham Lincoln, focusing on his efforts to abolish slavery during the American Civil War.
Based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of more than a thousand Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.
Cate Blanchett portrays Queen Elizabeth I, showcasing her ascent to the throne and the challenges she faced in ruling England.