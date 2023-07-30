Entertainment

'The Imitation Game' to 'Elizabeth': 7 best historical films on OTT

These historical films offer captivating narratives, exceptional performances, and a glimpse into significant events and personalities that shaped the course of history.

Image credits: Google

The Imitation Game

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Alan Turing, the brilliant mathematician who played a crucial role in breaking the German Enigma code during World War II.

Image credits: Google

Braveheart

Mel Gibson stars as William Wallace, a Scottish warrior who led a rebellion against English rule in the 13th century.

Image credits: Google

The King's Speech

This film follows the true story of King George VI of Britain, struggling to overcome a speech impediment with the help of a speech therapist.

Image credits: Instagram

Gladiator

Russell Crowe portrays Maximus, a Roman general seeking revenge against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and seized power.

Image credits: Google

Lincoln

Daniel Day-Lewis delivers an Oscar-winning performance as Abraham Lincoln, focusing on his efforts to abolish slavery during the American Civil War.

Image credits: Google

Schindler's List

Based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of more than a thousand Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Image credits: Instagram

Elizabeth

Cate Blanchett portrays Queen Elizabeth I, showcasing her ascent to the throne and the challenges she faced in ruling England.

Image credits: Google
Find Next One