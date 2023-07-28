Entertainment

Here's What Dulquer Salmaan Did Before He Became A Superstar

The superstar, known for his acting prowess is also a successful entrepreunuer. Let's have a look at his life before he became a superstar.

Image credits: Instagram

An Actor Par Excellence

Dulquer Salmaan is a terrific actor with several blockbusters in his kitty including Charlie (2015) and Sitaraman (2022).

Image credits: Instagram

Quirky Beginning

Following his father's footsteps, the actor did not step into the entertainment industry in the beginning. 

Image credits: Instagram

A Businessman At Heart

He ventured into business, and established a number of successful companies before entering into his acting career. 

Image credits: Instagram

Love for 4-wheelers

As per reports, his taste in cars drove him to open a car trading website. 

Image credits: Instagram

Business chain in Chennai

Dulquer Salmaan also heads a dental business chain in Chennai. However, there are minimal details about his business. 

Image credits: Instagram

Board Of Directors

He is also the director of Motherhood, a hospital located in Banglore. 

Image credits: Instagram

The Dubai Link

As per some reports, he also is the owner of several hotels in Dubai.

Image credits: Instagram
