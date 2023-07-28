Here's What Dulquer Salmaan Did Before He Became A Superstar

Entertainment
The superstar, known for his acting prowess is also a successful entrepreunuer. Let's have a look at his life before he became a superstar.
Dulquer Salmaan is a terrific actor with several blockbusters in his kitty including Charlie (2015) and Sitaraman (2022).
Following his father's footsteps, the actor did not step into the entertainment industry in the beginning.
He ventured into business, and established a number of successful companies before entering into his acting career.
As per reports, his taste in cars drove him to open a car trading website.
Dulquer Salmaan also heads a dental business chain in Chennai. However, there are minimal details about his business.
He is also the director of Motherhood, a hospital located in Banglore.
As per some reports, he also is the owner of several hotels in Dubai.