Alcohol to Caffeine-7 food items blood pressure patient should avoid

To manage hypertension, watch your diet. High-blood-pressure sufferers should avoid or restrict these seven foods.

Caffeine

While moderate caffeine intake is generally safe, excessive consumption can temporarily raise BP. Be mindful of caffeine intake from coffee, tea, and certain medications.
 

Sodium (Salt)

High sodium intake can lead to water retention and increased blood pressure. Aim to keep your daily sodium intake below 2,300 mg or even lower if your doctor advises.
 

Processed and Packaged Foods

Many processed and packaged foods contain high levels of sodium, unhealthy fats, and added sugars. Opt for whole, fresh foods whenever possible.
 

Saturated and Trans Fats

Foods high in saturated and trans fats can contribute to arterial plaque formation and raise cholesterol levels, increasing the risk of hypertension and heart disease.

Added Sugars

Diets high in added sugars have been linked to increased blood pressure and other health issues. Reduce the intake of sugary beverages, candies, pastries, and other sweets.
 

High-Carb, Low-Fiber Foods

Foods high in refined carbohydrates, such as white bread, white rice, and sugary cereals, can lead to blood sugar spikes and affect blood pressure. 

Alcohol

Drinking excessive alcohol can raise BP and also interfere with hypertension medications. If you consume alcohol, do so in moderation, following guidelines from health authorities.
 

