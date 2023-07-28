'Wonder Woman' to 'Little Woman': 7 best female-led films in Hollywood

Entertainment
These female-led films have not only entertained audiences but also broken barriers and contributed to the advancement of women's representation in Hollywood.
Gal Gadot portrays the iconic superhero, Diana Prince, in this empowering and action-packed film.
Julia Roberts delivers a powerful performance as a legal assistant who fights against a corporation for environmental justice.
This inspiring film tells the true story of three brilliant African-American women who made significant contributions to NASA's space program.
Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon's on-screen chemistry shines in this iconic road trip film that challenges societal norms.
Charlize Theron's compelling performance as Imperator Furiosa steals the show in this post-apocalyptic masterpiece.
Sigourney Weaver's portrayal of Ellen Ripley set a new standard for female protagonists in sci-fi horror.
Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel showcases the talents of an ensemble female cast, including Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Emma Watson.