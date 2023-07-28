Entertainment

'Wonder Woman' to 'Little Woman': 7 best female-led films in Hollywood

These female-led films have not only entertained audiences but also broken barriers and contributed to the advancement of women's representation in Hollywood.

Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot portrays the iconic superhero, Diana Prince, in this empowering and action-packed film.

Erin Brockovich

Julia Roberts delivers a powerful performance as a legal assistant who fights against a corporation for environmental justice.

Hidden Figures

This inspiring film tells the true story of three brilliant African-American women who made significant contributions to NASA's space program.

Thelma & Louise

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon's on-screen chemistry shines in this iconic road trip film that challenges societal norms.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Charlize Theron's compelling performance as Imperator Furiosa steals the show in this post-apocalyptic masterpiece.

Alien

Sigourney Weaver's portrayal of Ellen Ripley set a new standard for female protagonists in sci-fi horror.

Little Women

Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel showcases the talents of an ensemble female cast, including Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Emma Watson.

