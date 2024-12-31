Akshay to Varun: 7 Bollywood stars target box office comeback in 2025

Entertainment
Many stars are facing consecutive flops at the box office. Will these 9 stars waiting for a hit make a comeback in 2025?
Akshay Kumar's last hit was 'Sooryavanshi' in 2021. After a cameo in 'OMG 2,' his recent films flopped. In 2025, he stars in 'Sky Force,' 'Jolly LLB 2,' and 'Housefull 5.'
Tiger Shroff hasn't delivered a hit since 'War' in 2019. His last film, 'Singham Again,' was average. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is releasing in 2025, raising expectations.
John Abraham's last hit was 'Batla House' in 2019. Since then, his films haven't performed well. 'The Diplomat,' 'Tehran,' and 'Tariq' will release in 2025.
Abhishek Bachchan's last hit was 'Housefull 3' in 2016. His films have consistently flopped since. He'll be seen in 'Housefull 5' and 'Be Happy' in 2025.
Kangana Ranaut hasn't had a hit since 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' in 2015. 'Emergency' releases in 2025, generating high expectations.
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's last hit, 'Khaidi No. 150,' was in 2017. He's delivered flops since. 'Viswambhara' will release in 2025.
Aamir Khan's last hit, 'Secret Superstar,' was in 2017. Facing flops, he'll appear in 'Taare Zameen Par' (Hindi) and 'Coolie' (Tamil cameo) in 2025.
'Tanhaji' (2020) was Saif Ali Khan's last hit. His films have been flops or average since. He'll appear in 'Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter' in 2025.
Since 'Sui Dhaaga' (2018), Varun Dhawan has had flops and average films. In 2025, he'll star in 'Sunny Sanskriti Ki Tulsi Kumari' and 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.'
