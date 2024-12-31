Entertainment
Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 18 is heading towards its finale. Meanwhile, the names of the top 4 finalists of the show have been revealed.
Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency is releasing on January 17. Kangana arrived in Bigg Boss 18 to promote her film.
When asked about the finalists, Kangana stated, "These people did a lot of drama, created a lot of ruckus." I became a tyrant within.
According to her, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Esha Singh and Chum Darang are the finalists.
The Bigg Boss 18 winner is also discussed. According to media sources, Karan Veer Mehra is leading the show's winner race.
There is a lot of discussion about the finale of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18. According to reports, the finale of the show may be held on January 19.
Let us tell you that Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 started on October 6 this year. 18 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house. This time the theme of the show was Tandav of Time.
