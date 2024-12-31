Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Top 4 Finalists Revealed

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 18 is heading towards its finale. Meanwhile, the names of the top 4 finalists of the show have been revealed.

Kangana Ranaut visited Bigg Boss 18

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency is releasing on January 17. Kangana arrived in Bigg Boss 18 to promote her film.

Kangana Ranaut becomes a dictator

When asked about the finalists, Kangana stated, "These people did a lot of drama, created a lot of ruckus." I became a tyrant within.

Bigg Boss 18 Finalists Revealed

According to her, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Esha Singh and Chum Darang are the finalists.

Who is leading the BB18 winner race?

The Bigg Boss 18 winner is also discussed. According to media sources, Karan Veer Mehra is leading the show's winner race.

When is the Bigg Boss 18 finale?

There is a lot of discussion about the finale of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18. According to reports, the finale of the show may be held on January 19.

When did Bigg Boss 18 start?

Let us tell you that Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 started on October 6 this year. 18 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house. This time the theme of the show was Tandav of Time.

