Khatron Ke Khiladi: Complete list of winners from 13 seasons

Entertainment
The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has concluded. TV actor Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of this season. Let's find out about the winners of the previous 13 seasons.
The stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 ran from July 15 to October 14, 2023. Rapper Dino James won the trophy by defeating Arjit Taneja in the final.
Tushar Kalia won Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty. The 12th season ran from July 2 to October 14, 2022.
TV actor Arjun Bijlani won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was hosted by Rohit Shetty and aired from July 17 to September 26, 2021.
Karishma Tanna was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The 10th season of this reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty aired from February 22 to July 26, 2020.
Famous choreographer Punit Pathak won the 9th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty. This season ran from January 5 to March 10, 2019.
Actor Shantanu Maheshwari was the winner of the 8th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The eighth season ran from July 22 to September 30, 2017. The host of the show was Rohit Shetty.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, hosted by Arjun Kapoor, aired from January 30 to April 3, 2016, with Siddharth Shukla as the winner.
Aashish Chaudhary was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 hosted by Rohit Shetty. This season aired from February 7 to April 12, 2015.
The fifth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was hosted by Rohit Shetty. The fifth season ran from March 22 to May 25, 2014. Rajneesh Duggal was the winner.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4 was hosted by Akshay Kumar. The fourth season ran from June 3 to July 23, 2011, and the winner was film actress Aarti Chabria.
Shabbir Ahluwalia was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 3 hosted by Priyanka Chopra. The third season ran from September 6 to September 30, 2010.
Singer Anushka Manchanda won Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. Hosted by Akshay Kumar, this season ran from September 7 to October 1, 2009.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1 hosted by Akshay Kumar aired from July 21 to August 14, 2008. Actress and model Nethra Raghuraman was the winner of this season.