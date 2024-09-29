Entertainment

Stars of Devara: Educational Background

'Devara: Part 1' Released on September 27

'Devara' released on September 27th. It stars Jr. NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Let's find out the educational qualifications of these celebrities.

Jr NTR

Jr NTR studied at St. Mary's College, Hyderabad. After that, he graduated from Vignan College.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan graduated from Winchester College after studying in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor studied at Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai. After that, she did an acting course from the Strasbourg Theater and Film Institute, California.

Koratala Siva

Koratala Siva did a software engineering course before entering films.

Shruti Marathe

Shruti Marathe graduated from St. Mira's College for Girls, Pune.

