Entertainment
'Devara' released on September 27th. It stars Jr. NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Let's find out the educational qualifications of these celebrities.
Jr NTR studied at St. Mary's College, Hyderabad. After that, he graduated from Vignan College.
Saif Ali Khan graduated from Winchester College after studying in Mumbai.
Janhvi Kapoor studied at Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai. After that, she did an acting course from the Strasbourg Theater and Film Institute, California.
Koratala Siva did a software engineering course before entering films.
Shruti Marathe graduated from St. Mira's College for Girls, Pune.