Devara: Who is Lakshmi Pranathi? Meet Jr NTR's wife
Jr NTR is currently in the limelight for his film Devara.
Jr NTR's Devara has earned over 200 crores at the BO in 2 days.
Do you know about Junior NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi?
Talking about Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi, she is quite simple.
Jr NTR's wife looks very beautiful even in a simple look.
Lakshmi studied in Hyderabad and stays away from the limelight.
She is the daughter of businessman-Telugu channel owner Srinivas Rao.
Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi have 2 sons, Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram.
