Why Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan named their son Taimur; check here

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan faced criticism for naming their son Taimur. Kareena recently revealed the reason behind choosing the name

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were surrounded by controversies when they named their son Taimur. But do you know why the couple named their son Taimur

Why is Kareena's son named Taimur?

In September 2023, Kareena revealed the reason behind Taimur's name at the Indian Express event 'Express Adda'. According to her, she named him after a neighbor friend of Saif

What did Kareena Kapoor say at the event?

According to Kareena, "When we came up with this name, Saif actually said that he grew up with a neighbor friend and he loved his name. His name was Taimur."

Saif had said that if a son is born, he will name him Taimur

Kareena further said, "Saif had said that if son is born, he will be my first friend. I want to name him Taimur. That's how Taimur was named

What is the meaning of Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur

Taimur means iron or iron-like. In Indonesia it means east and rising sun. In Bosnian and Turkish it is Demir (made of iron)

Why was there a controversy over Taimur's name?

Actually, Timur Lang was a notorious robber of Uzbekistan, who looted a lot in India in 14th century. This is the reason why people opposed it when Saifina named her son Taimur

Saifina's son Taimur is going to be 8 years old

Taimur was born on 20 December 2016. This year he will celebrate his 8th birthday. Kareena-Saif's second son's name is Jahangir Ali Khan, whom they affectionately call Jeh

