KGF to Lucifer-7 popular south movies to watch on OTT

Here are seven popular South Indian movies from various languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada) that you might consider watching on various Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms.

Lucifer (Malayalam)

A blockbuster film starring Mohanlal, available on Amazon Prime Video.

"KGF: Chapter 1" (Kannada)

A highly acclaimed action film set in the 1970s and 1980s, available on Amazon Prime Video.
 

Super Deluxe (Tamil)

An unconventional and critically acclaimed film with interconnected stories, available on Netflix.
 

Rangasthalam (Telugu)

A period drama set in a rural village, known for its engaging storytelling and performances, available on Amazon Prime Video.
 

Asuran (Tamil)

A powerful drama film starring Dhanush, available on Amazon Prime Video.
 

Drishyam (Malayalam)

A gripping thriller about a man's efforts to protect his family from a crime they commit, available on Amazon Prime Video.
 

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion (Telugu)

Epic fantasy films that gained immense popularity and are available on multiple OTT platforms.
 

