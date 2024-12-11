Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh wedding update: Check out her pre-wedding photoshoot

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of Suresh Menon and Menaka.

Pan-Indian Actress

Keerthy Suresh, who has acted in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, has now entered Bollywood.

First Hindi Film

Keerthy Suresh's first Bollywood film is Baby Joan.

Baby Joan Release

Baby Joan is releasing during the Christmas holidays.

Atlee Production

Baby Joan is produced by Atlee.

Wedding

Keerthy Suresh's wedding is on December 12th.

Love

Keerthy Suresh has been in a long-term relationship with Antony Tattil.

Wedding Venue

Keerthy Suresh's wedding will take place in Goa.

Photoshoot

Keerthy Suresh did a photoshoot for a magazine before her wedding.

Glamorous Look

Keerthy's glamorous pre-wedding photoshoot has gone viral.

