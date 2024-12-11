Keerthy Suresh wedding update: Check out her pre-wedding photoshoot

Entertainment
Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of Suresh Menon and Menaka.
Keerthy Suresh, who has acted in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, has now entered Bollywood.
Keerthy Suresh's first Bollywood film is Baby Joan.
Baby Joan is releasing during the Christmas holidays.
Baby Joan is produced by Atlee.
Keerthy Suresh's wedding is on December 12th.
Keerthy Suresh has been in a long-term relationship with Antony Tattil.
Keerthy Suresh's wedding will take place in Goa.
Keerthy Suresh did a photoshoot for a magazine before her wedding.
Keerthy's glamorous pre-wedding photoshoot has gone viral.
