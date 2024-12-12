Entertainment

Inside Ajay Devgn, Kajol's Mumbai house | PHOTOS

Kajol's House

Kajol and Ajay's dream palace, 'Shivshakti,' in Mumbai

Devgn House

Wooden stairs add a royal touch to the house

Interiors

Ajay and Kajol paid close attention to the interiors

House Library

Ajay's love for reading led to a home library

Ajay Devgn, Kajol

Every corner of Ajay's house exudes luxury and comfort

Drawing Room

The luxurious drawing-room features a mirrored wall

Balcony

The balcony offers stunning views of Mumbai

Jailer to Vettaiyan: 7 highest grossing movies of the Superstar

Ranveer, Ranbir to Shraddha: 7 Celebs who turned entrepreneurs in 2024

Pushpa 2 Box Office: Fastest to 1000Cr, Beats KGF 2, RRR, Baahubali

Rajinikanth Birthday: Explore fascinating facts and career achievement