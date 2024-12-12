Inside Ajay Devgn, Kajol's Mumbai house | PHOTOS

Entertainment
Kajol and Ajay's dream palace, 'Shivshakti,' in Mumbai
Wooden stairs add a royal touch to the house
Ajay and Kajol paid close attention to the interiors
Ajay's love for reading led to a home library
Every corner of Ajay's house exudes luxury and comfort
The luxurious drawing-room features a mirrored wall
The balcony offers stunning views of Mumbai
