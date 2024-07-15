Karnataka: 7 Offbeat places to visit during Monsoon

Entertainment
Here are 7 lesser-known places to consider visiting.
Called the Cherrapunji of the South, Agumbe in the Western Ghats receives heavy rainfall during the monsoon. It's famous for its scenic beauty, rainforest treks, and sunset views.
Trekkers love Shimoga's Kodachadri, a Western Ghats summit. After climbing through thick forests and misty paths, the peak may provide beautiful views.
Jog Falls in the monsoon looks spectacular as water cascades down the steep rocks. It's one of India's tallest plunge waterfalls and magnificent during heavy rain.
Due to its tranquil beaches and laid-back vibe, Gokarna is less popular in the monsoon. Enjoy lush foliage and intermittent rains at Om Beach, Half Moon Beach, and Paradise Beach.
Located in the Western Ghats near Chikmagalur, it is a hidden gem for wildlife lovers. The monsoon delivers lush foliage and enhances the probability of seeing elephants and birds.
Coorg is popular, but visiting Abbey Falls, Iruppu Falls, and the coffee farms during monsoon is different. Mist-covered hills and lush valleys provide a lovely escape.
Yana Rocks in Uttara Kannada district near Sirsi are famous for their rock formations and green environs. Yana Rocks is a beautiful walk in the monsoon season.