Did you know Vicky Kaushal learnt 'Tauba Tauba' dance steps in 3 days?

Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal's dance steps in the song 'Tauba Tauba' from the film 'Bad Newz' is being praised.
Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk were in Delhi to promote their upcoming film 'Bad Newz' where Tripti revealed how many days it took Vicky to learn the steps.
Tripti said that it took just 3 days for Vicky to learn the steps of 'Tauba Tauba'.
After the song was out many tried to copy the steps but they found it very difficult.
The song is currently trending on social media with many celebrities applauding Vicky's moves.
Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Deol, and others took to their Instagram stories to praise Vicky.