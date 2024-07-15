Entertainment

Did you know Vicky Kaushal learnt 'Tauba Tauba' dance steps in 3 days?

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Vicky Kaushal's dance steps in the song 'Tauba Tauba'

Vicky Kaushal's dance steps in the song 'Tauba Tauba' from the film 'Bad Newz' is being praised. 

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Vicky Kaushal's dance steps in the song 'Tauba Tauba'

Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk were in Delhi to promote their upcoming film 'Bad Newz' where Tripti revealed how many days it took Vicky to learn the steps. 

Image credits: YouTube Stills

How many days?

Tripti said that it took just 3 days for Vicky to learn the steps of 'Tauba Tauba'.

Image credits: YouTube Stills

'Tauba Tauba'

After the song was out many tried to copy the steps but they found it very difficult.

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Praises from celebrities

The song is currently trending on social media with many celebrities applauding Vicky's moves.

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Praises from celebrities

Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Deol, and others took to their Instagram stories to praise Vicky.

Image credits: YouTube Stills
Find Next One