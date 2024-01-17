SPOTTED: Shah Rukh Khan to Ananya Panday; celebs elevate style game

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to Ananya Panday were spotted showing their impeccable style in the city. Let's check out their pictures
Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a black hoodie while he stepped out in the town
Malaika Arora was spotted in a black gym wear outside Diva Yoga in Bandra
Sidharth Malhotra turned 39 years old on January 16, and was seen cutting cake with his fans
Ayushman Khurana was clicked in a grey suit at Reliance Jio World
For her film ‘Kho Gye Hum Kaha’ success party, Ananya Panday opted for a black dress
Manushi Chillar was spotted in a grey top and black pants promoting her upcoming movie 'Operation Valentine'
Karishma Tanna looked gorgeous in a silver step as she stepped out for dinner at a restaurant