7 best romantic films to watch on first date

entertainment Jul 02 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy
1. The Notebook (2004)

An eternal classic, The Notebook is all about unforgettable love and destiny. Emotional storyline make it a great choice for couples who really like heartfelt love stories.

2. La La Land (2016)

This fresh, modern musical love story of an aspirant actress and a jazz musician is equally visual and enriched with emotion. La La Land brings romance, fantasy, and great music.

3. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

An enchanting romantic comedy with a glamor, family drama, and a lot to laugh about. Such a great movie for first dates, since it combines funny moments with tender romance.

4. Before Sunrise (1995)

If you like deep chats with travel, Before Sunrise is a must-see. Two strangers are in Vienna, and they spend one romantic night full of real talk and connection.

5. You've Got Mail (1998)

A good romantic comedy with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, very sweet, funny, and charming. It's about a love that finds its way through anonymous emails-perfect for a slow burn.

6. To All of the Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

This light teen romantic-comedy is a great casual first-date movie. It's playful, charming, and just full of adorable moments.

7. Chef (2014)

While it's not an official love story, Chef revolves around romance, family, and food, mixed in a delicious combination. It's a warm and feel-good movie that leaves smiles.

