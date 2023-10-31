Entertainment

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 romantic films to watch with spouse

Celebrate Karwa Chauth with 7 romantic films, modern and classic, perfect for cherishing love on this special day

Image credits: IMDB

Vivah

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, this film portrays a heartwarming tale of an arranged marriage turning into deep love. Perfect for Karwa Chauth with its traditional themes

Image credits: instagram

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky, a lively Punjabi, and Rani, an intellectual Bengali journalist, defy their differences to pursue love. A must watch for couples on Karwa Chauth

Image credits: instagram

Veer Zaara

A cross-border love story between an Indian man and a Pakistani woman. This epic romance is known for its emotional depth and soul-stirring music

Image credits: instagram

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

A story of mistaken identities and young love. A nostalgic choice for Karwa Chauth, with memorable performances and melodious songs

Image credits: instagram

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

A delightful love story of an ordinary man who transforms himself to win his wife's heart. A feel-good film for celebrating Karwa Chauth

Image credits: instagram

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Middle-class boy Satyaprem harbors one-sided love for Katha, who's healing from a breakup with Tapan, this is a heartfelt romantic drama 

Image credits: instagram

Hum Tum

An entertaining romantic comedy, perfect for a lighthearted Karwa Chauth. It explores the evolving relationship between a man and a woman over the years

Image credits: instagram
