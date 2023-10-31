Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 romantic films to watch with spouse

Entertainment
Celebrate Karwa Chauth with 7 romantic films, modern and classic, perfect for cherishing love on this special day
Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, this film portrays a heartwarming tale of an arranged marriage turning into deep love. Perfect for Karwa Chauth with its traditional themes
Rocky, a lively Punjabi, and Rani, an intellectual Bengali journalist, defy their differences to pursue love. A must watch for couples on Karwa Chauth
A cross-border love story between an Indian man and a Pakistani woman. This epic romance is known for its emotional depth and soul-stirring music
A story of mistaken identities and young love. A nostalgic choice for Karwa Chauth, with memorable performances and melodious songs
A delightful love story of an ordinary man who transforms himself to win his wife's heart. A feel-good film for celebrating Karwa Chauth
Middle-class boy Satyaprem harbors one-sided love for Katha, who's healing from a breakup with Tapan, this is a heartfelt romantic drama
An entertaining romantic comedy, perfect for a lighthearted Karwa Chauth. It explores the evolving relationship between a man and a woman over the years