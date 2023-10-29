Entertainment

Karwa Chauth Special

Athiya Shetty to Kiara Advani, who will mark their first

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty married cricketer KL Rahul got married in January 2023 and this year will be their first Karva Chauth. 

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

In February 2023, Kiara Advani married actor Sidharth Malhotra and they have been dating since the release of their film 'Shershaah'. 

Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra, who married politician Raghav Chadha in September 2023, will also be celebrating her first Karva Chauth. 

Sonnalli Seygall-Ashish Sajnani

In June 2023, Sonnalli Seygall married her long-term boyfriend Ashish Sajnani and the couple is all set to celebrate their first Karva Chauth. 

Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak

Shivaleeka Oberoi married filmmaker Abhishek Pathak in February 2023 and will celebrate her Karwa Chauth following the wedding.

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad, the state youth president of the Samajwadi Party and tied the knot in February 2023. 

Hansika Motwani-Sohail Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani married her long-term boyfriend, businessman Sohail Khaturiya, on December 4, 2022, in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace.

