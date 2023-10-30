Entertainment

Halloween 2023: Heidi Klum's 11 best costumes of all time

Image credits: Getty

Heidi Klum's 7th Annual Halloween Party

Supermodel Heidi Klum during 7th Annual 'Heidi Klum Halloween Party'

Image credits: Getty

Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party

Heidi Klum attended her 21st Annual Halloween Party in New York City. 

Image credits: Getty

Heidi Klum as Goddess Kali

Heidi Klum at Absolut 100 and Heidi Klum's Halloween Party at 1 Oak on October 31, 2008 in New York City.

Image credits: Getty

Heidi Klum's Hallowe'en Party 2022

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 2022 Hallowe'en Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy LES on October 31, 2022 in New York City. 

Image credits: Getty

Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

 Heidi Klum, as the skin graft zombie, attends Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at The Cathedral on October 31, 2019 in New York City. 

Image credits: Getty

Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party

Heidi Klum as Princess Fiona attended Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween party at Lavo on October 31, 2018, in New York City.
 

Image credits: Getty

Heidi Klum's 16th Annual Halloween Party

Heidi Klum attends as one of Hollywood’s most iconic sex symbols, Jessica Rabbit at her16th Annual Halloween Party At LAVO New York on October 31, 2015 in New York City. 

Image credits: Getty

Heidi Klum's 18th Annual Halloween Party

Heidi Klum turned werewolf as she attended her 18th Annual Halloween Party at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in New York City. 

Image credits: Getty

Heidi Klum as scary butterfly

Heidi Klum gives Times Square visitors a sneak peek of her Halloween costume before hosting her annual party in New York City. 

Image credits: Getty

Heidi Klum's 14th Annual Halloween Party

Heidi Klum attended her 14th Annual Halloween Party as a senior citizen.

Image credits: Getty

Heidi Klum's 12th Annual Halloween Party

Heidi Klum arrived as a flayed body at her 12th Annual Halloween Party in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Image credits: Getty
