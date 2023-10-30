Entertainment

The Marvels: Meet cast and know their characters

Image credits: our own

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. Her character has superhuman strength, energy projection, absorption, and flight powers. 

Image credits: our own

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

In The Marvels, American actor Samuel L. Jackson portrays Nick Fury. The character is currently employed at SABRE and was once the director of SHIELD.

Image credits: our own

Park Seo-Joon as Prince Yan

South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon plays Yan, who is the prince of the planet Aladna. 

Image credits: our own

Iman Vellani as Miss Marvel

Iman Vellani plays Miss Marvel (Kamala Khan), who has the power to harness cosmic energies and create hard light constructs.

Image credits: our own

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Teyonah Parris portrays the role of Monica Rambeau. She has the power to manipulate wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One