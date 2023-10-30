The Marvels: Meet cast and know their characters

Entertainment
Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. Her character has superhuman strength, energy projection, absorption, and flight powers.
In The Marvels, American actor Samuel L. Jackson portrays Nick Fury. The character is currently employed at SABRE and was once the director of SHIELD.
South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon plays Yan, who is the prince of the planet Aladna.
Iman Vellani plays Miss Marvel (Kamala Khan), who has the power to harness cosmic energies and create hard light constructs.
Teyonah Parris portrays the role of Monica Rambeau. She has the power to manipulate wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum.