Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya fought over 'stupid' things. says Farida Jalal

Entertainment
Veteran Bollywood actress Farida Jalal has revealed facts about Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's dating.
She said the pair regularly took her on coffee dates at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, where she witnessed their sweet-nothings and "fights about stupid things".
"They would take me with them on their coffee dates at Taj. They were about to get married and were in their courtship period. They used to fight like any other couple,"
Farida Jalal told Bollywood Bubble adding that she would sit in the back seat while Amitabh drove the car and Jaya sat beside him.
Farida Jalal was unhappy about being the third wheel in Amitabh and Jaya's love story.
"I would tell them, 'Tum log mujhe kebFarida Jalalab mein haddi bana kar kyun laate ho? (Why do you guys always bring me in as the third wheel?)
"I used to complain to them about spoiling my sleep as I was an early-to-bed girl," shared Jalal.
The actor recalled how Jaya would often get upset with Amitabh, and he would spend time pacifying her.
"Inka jhadha chal raha hai, vo royengi, ye manayenge, and I am witnessing it all, and I am loving it also because I am very fond of Jaya. Our friendship is quite old."
"They would have coffee or tea at Taj, and would return at around 11 pm. While returning, they would discuss their film 'Abhimaan' and say, 'We will create magic with this',"
Amitabh would quarrel with Jaya about small stuff, according to Farida Jalal, who worked with him in 'Majboor'.
"They would fight over stupid things, I can't reveal that. Jaya jaldi rooth bhi jaati hain," the actor said.