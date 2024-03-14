'Naadaniyaan': Khushi, Ibrahim, Junaid Khan to make big screen debut

Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan are all set to make their Bollywood debut.
The two are all set to star in the film ‘Naadaniyaan’ which is a rom-com under Dharma Productions.
Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor will play the lead and will make her silver screen debut after the OTT film 'Archies'.
With the backing of Dharma Productions, the film is expected to have an interesting plot, and expectations for this project are high.
In addition to 'Naadaniyaan', Khushi Kapoor is preparing for the Hindi version of 'Love Today' with Junaid Khan.
Ibrahim Ali Khan was the assistant director of Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Khahani'.