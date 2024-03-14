Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, celebs linked with IPL teams

Entertainment
Katrina will be CSK's ambassador in IPL 2024 and beyond after the five-time champions signed an agreement with Etihad Airways, which Katrina also represents as a brand ambassador.
Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the team 'Kolkata Knight Riders'.
Juhi Chawla is the wife of Jay Mehta, who co-owns KKR alongside SRK and is often seen in the stadium cheering for the team.
Preity Zinta formed PZNZ Media which co-owns the IPL team, Punjab Kings.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra co-owned the Rajasthan Royals after purchasing an 11.7% share in the team in 2009.
Anushka Sharma, the wife of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli supports Royal Challengers Bangalore as her husband is part of the team.