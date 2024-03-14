Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, celebs linked with IPL teams

Katrina Kaif

Katrina will be CSK's ambassador in IPL 2024 and beyond after the five-time champions signed an agreement with Etihad Airways, which Katrina also represents as a brand ambassador. 

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the team 'Kolkata Knight Riders'.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla is the wife of Jay Mehta, who co-owns KKR alongside SRK and is often seen in the stadium cheering for the team.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta formed PZNZ Media which co-owns the IPL team, Punjab Kings.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra co-owned the Rajasthan Royals after purchasing an 11.7% share in the team in 2009.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, the wife of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli supports Royal Challengers Bangalore as her husband is part of the team.

