Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry THIS Kapoor star

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor's first cousin and actress Karisma Kapoor always wanted him to marry another Kapoor actress.
In Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee With Karan', Karan mentioned how Ranbir and Sonam had been rumored in the past to be in a relationship.
Sonam said that Karisma has always wanted Ranbir to marry her, but she enjoys a friendly relationship with him.
Ranbir and Sonam made their Bollywood debut together in the 2007 film 'Saawariya' and were said to be dating.
They then worked together in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, 'Sanju'.
Ranbir Kapoor is now married to Alia Bhatt and have a daughter together. Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja and have a son together.