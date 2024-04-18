Entertainment

Alia Bhatt is the only Indian to feature in TIME 100 most influential

TIME's 100 most influential list

Alia Bhatt has been named to TIME Magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in 2024.

Only Indian actor

She is the only Indian actor to appear on the list this year.

Others in the list

Apart from her, the list includes global stars such as Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Elliot Page, Jeffry Wright, and others.

Alia's 2024 global achievements

In 2024, Alia Bhatt made her International debut in the Netflix film 'Heart Of Stone'.

Alia's 2024 global achievements

Alia Bhatt is also the first Indian brand ambassador for the luxury label Gucci.

Alia's 2024 global achievements

She attended the Gucci show in Seoul, Korea, alongside other Far East Asian celebrities.

