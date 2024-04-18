Alia Bhatt is the only Indian to feature in TIME 100 most influential

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt has been named to TIME Magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in 2024.
She is the only Indian actor to appear on the list this year.
Apart from her, the list includes global stars such as Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Elliot Page, Jeffry Wright, and others.
In 2024, Alia Bhatt made her International debut in the Netflix film 'Heart Of Stone'.
Alia Bhatt is also the first Indian brand ambassador for the luxury label Gucci.
She attended the Gucci show in Seoul, Korea, alongside other Far East Asian celebrities.