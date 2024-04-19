Astrologer WARNS Salman Khan to stay safe, alert until 2026

Entertainment
After an open gun firing incident took place outside Salman Khan's house, his security has been tightened and has left everyone worried.
Days after the incident, astrologer Jagannath Guruji has come up with some advice for Salman Khan and his family.
Pandit Jagannath Guruji warns Salman Khan and his family to remain safe until 2026, as numerous houses in his birth chart imply trouble.
Salman and his family must also take additional care due to the unstable arrangement of the planets and stars.
The strong negatives in his birth chart may fade by mid-2027, indicating a shift toward optimism.
As per Pandit Jagannath Guruji, Salman Khan's birth chart suggests that Mangal (Mars), Rahu, and Shani (Saturn) are not favorable for him in 2024.
Mangal's association with Rahu indicates that Salman may be uneasy about his life owing to anxiety, worry, and stress.