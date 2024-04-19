Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Result : THESE contestants in danger zone

Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 is captivating audiences with drama, suspense and more
9 contestants were nominated for elimination last week including Jinto, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishi, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha, and Jaanmooni.
As per the voting trends of Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote, Jinto continues to lead the voting trends and is safe from elimination followed by Abhishek Sreekumar.
On the other hand, three contestants are in the danger zone at the moment including Saranya, Sreerekha, and Jaanmooni.
The fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favorite contestants