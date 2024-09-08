Entertainment
69-year-old Rekha attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia. During this, she looked gorgeous in a green Kanjivaram silk saree
Rekha's green saree had heavy golden zari work on it. The border was kept thin. Rekha wore a half sleeves blouse with the saree
With the golden green saree, Rekha had tied her hair in a bun and wore a gajra. She was repeating her old look with a necklace and a potli purse
69-year-old Rekha's figure is perfect. But the effect of age has started appearing on her face. To hide which Rekha had done heavy makeup. As always, she was seen in dark lipstick
Rekha mostly wears Kanjivaram sarees. Whose price is not in thousands but in lakhs. The price of this saree of Rekha is also in lakhs
Rekha had told in an interview that she loves wearing sarees. Her mother used to wear Kanjivaram sarees mostly. When she wears this saree, she feels close to her mother
You too can buy such Kanjivaram sarees for yourself or for your mother. You will find Kanjivaram sarees even at low prices in the market. Do check the finishing of the saree