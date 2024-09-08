Entertainment
Bollywood's beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have become parents! The actress gave birth to a baby girl during Ganesh Chaturthi
Deepika Padukone was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. Ranveer Singh and family members were present during this time
After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became parents, there has been a lot of discussion on social media about what name the parents will give to their baby girl
While people are congratulating Deepika and Ranveer on the arrival of their little angel on social media, some are also giving them suggestions for the baby's name
Only time will tell what Deepika Padukone's lovely baby girl will be named. But Ranveer Singh had decided on a name during a show
Ranveer Singh, while talking to a contestant, Shoryaveer Singh, during 'The Big Picture Show', said that he is shortlisting the name of his child
Ranveer told contestant, 'If you don't mind, I can take your name Shoryaveer. I will name my child this if it's a boy
Let us tell you that this dream of Ranveer Singh will not be fulfilled now. Because a baby girl has been born in his house, so he cannot keep Shoryaveer