Entertainment

YRKKH: Abhimanyu's Revenge on Dadi Sa

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update

Abhimanyu and Armaan's wedding rituals are currently being shown in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The entire Poddar family looks very happy at their wedding

Abhimanyu-Armaan's Wedding

During a wedding ceremony in the show, the entire Poddar family is seen in a mountain look. There is a ceremony of wearing nose rings and everyone dances fiercely

Abhimanyu happy to have parents' blessings

During the wedding rituals, Abhimanyu gets the love and blessings of her parents. She is also a little sad remembering them in front of the picture of her parents

Dadi Sa preparing for the next attack

So Dadi Sa is happy about Amran-Abhimanyu's marriage and is attending all the functions. But she is also preparing for the next attack inside

Dadi Sa will trap Abhimanyu in her trick

During the wedding rituals, Dadi Sa is once again trying to trap Abhimanyu. She says that both the families have to meet as part of a ritual

Abhimanyu is in dilemma

Abhimanyu is in a dilemma as to where she will bring her family from during the ceremony and how to arrange gifts for each other's family

What will happen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Will Abhimanyu be able to beat Dadi Sa's dirty tricks in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. What plan she has made to get out of all this will be worth watching

Find Next One