Entertainment
Abhimanyu and Armaan's wedding rituals are currently being shown in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The entire Poddar family looks very happy at their wedding
During a wedding ceremony in the show, the entire Poddar family is seen in a mountain look. There is a ceremony of wearing nose rings and everyone dances fiercely
During the wedding rituals, Abhimanyu gets the love and blessings of her parents. She is also a little sad remembering them in front of the picture of her parents
So Dadi Sa is happy about Amran-Abhimanyu's marriage and is attending all the functions. But she is also preparing for the next attack inside
During the wedding rituals, Dadi Sa is once again trying to trap Abhimanyu. She says that both the families have to meet as part of a ritual
Abhimanyu is in a dilemma as to where she will bring her family from during the ceremony and how to arrange gifts for each other's family
Will Abhimanyu be able to beat Dadi Sa's dirty tricks in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. What plan she has made to get out of all this will be worth watching