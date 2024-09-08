Entertainment
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence, Antilia, saw the arrival of Ganpati Bappa. The house was decorated like a bride to welcome Bappa
Radhika Merchant was spotted in a saree for the first time at the Ganesh festival after her marriage. Anant Ambani was also seen with his mother and Radhika
Nita Ambani didn't leave Radhika Merchant's side for a moment. She was seen holding her daughter-in-law's hand as they walked or posed for the paparazzi
Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a Banarasi saree, with sindoor in her hair, a mangalsutra, and a pink and sky green printed saree. The saree was adorned with golden zari work
Radhika wore heavy jewelry and a bun with her saree, adorned with flowers. Seeing her, anyone could say that she is following in her mother-in-law's footsteps
Nita Ambani, as always, looked like a queen. She looked gorgeous in a blue Gujarati saree with intricate designs. She wore a multi-layered pearl set around her neck
Nita Ambani paired her blue saree with a pink heavily embroidered contrast blouse. She styled her hair in a bun adorned with flowers
Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen complementing each other in their saree looks. You too can recreate their latest saree collection
Nita Ambani didn't leave Radhika's side for a moment during the Ganesh festival. She was seen holding her hand and taking care of her. Is she pregnant?
Even while posing for the paparazzi, Nita's eyes were on Radhika. She wouldn't let her out of her sight