Entertainment
Anne Boleyn, the English Queen is often regarded as a headstrong woman who changed the course of history. Her marriage to Henry XVIII resulted in a political, religious crisis
Anne served as a maid of honor to Queen Claude of France and later to Queen Catherine of Aragon, Henry VIII's first wife
Her ideas Henry used to sought annulment from his first Queen. She promoted the translation of Bible from Latin to English. She contended that a monarch was above the Pope
Anne's coronation marked a significant break with the Catholic Church, as Henry had separated from Rome to marry her, established the separate Church of England
She was accused of adultery, incest, and high treason in 1536, was executed by beheading on May 19, 1536, at the Tower of London
Her daughter, Elizabeth I, became one of the greatest monarchs in English history. The reformation she started continued under her daughter's rule
Some see her as a victim of political machinations, while others view her as a strong and influential queen
The circumstances of her marriage, her trial, and her execution remain topics of historical debate and fascination