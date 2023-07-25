Entertainment

7 movies honouring Kargil Vijay Diwas

India and Pakistan fought the Kargil War from May 3 to July 26, 1999, when the Pakistani Army illegally captured Indian territories along the Line of Control (LOC). 
 

Mausam (2011)

The movie covers the Kargil War, the Babri Masjid demolition, the Bombay riots, the 1993 Bombay bombings, and the 2002 Godhra riots.

Lakshya (2004)

Farhan Akhtar directed this film set during the 1999 Kargil War. Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan), a drifter, joins the Indian Army to defeat Pakistan in the Kargil War. 

Kaatru Veliyidai (2017)

This movie is set during the Kargil war, Air Force fighter pilot Varun essayed by Karthi remembers his romance with Leela (Aditi Rao Hydari) while being held prisoner in Pakistan.

Dhoop (2003)

Captain Anuj Nayyar died defending Tiger Hill in Kargil. Dhoop, depicts Nayar's parents' persecution by govt officials and goons as they reconstruct their life after his death. 

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

The movie is about Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and former helicopter pilot. She joined the IAF in 1996 and is a 1999 Kargil War veteran.

Shershaah (2021)

Captain Vikram Batra (Sidharth Malhotra) was killed on July 7, 1999, after recapturing Point 4875 at Kargil. Tamil director Vishnuvardhan directed the biography. 

LOC: Kargil(2003)

LOC: Kargil chronicles the Kargil War. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ashutosh Rana, and others. 

