Stree 2 cast fees: How much did Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao charge?

'Stree 2'

The film 'Stree 2' was released on August 15, 2024, and here is how much the lead cast charged for their roles in the film.

Rajkummar Rao's fee

Rajkummar Rao plays the male lead in 'Stree 2' and has charged Rs 6 crore for his role.

Shraddha Kapoor's fee

Shraddha Kapoor who plays the female lead got Rs 5 crore.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi, the most talked about actor in the film industry got a fee of Rs 3 crore.

Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee bagged a cheque of Rs 55 lakh for his role in the sequel.

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana charged Rs 70 lakh for his role of 'Bittu' in Stree 2.

