Stree 2 cast fees: How much did Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao charge?

Entertainment
The film 'Stree 2' was released on August 15, 2024, and here is how much the lead cast charged for their roles in the film.
Rajkummar Rao plays the male lead in 'Stree 2' and has charged Rs 6 crore for his role.
Shraddha Kapoor who plays the female lead got Rs 5 crore.
Pankaj Tripathi, the most talked about actor in the film industry got a fee of Rs 3 crore.
Abhishek Banerjee bagged a cheque of Rs 55 lakh for his role in the sequel.
Aparshakti Khurana charged Rs 70 lakh for his role of 'Bittu' in Stree 2.