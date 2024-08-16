Entertainment

THIS filmmaker told Anushka Sharma 'You are not the most good-looking'

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma started her film career in 2008 with the Yash Raj film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

'Arrogant' Anushka Sharma

In an old interview, she revealed that she was very arrogant before becoming an actor and used to not talk much to people.

The incident

She said that things changed after she met director Aditya Chopra and his one line changed her behavior.

Aditya Chopra's words

Anushka said that Aditya told her, "You are doing the film, but you're not the most good-looking girl."

Anushka Sharma

As per Anushka, this came to her as a reality check as before this she thought she was very attractive.

Anushka Sharma films

Anushka Sharma has been part of films like Badmaash Company, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Bombay Velvet, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga, Zero, and more.

