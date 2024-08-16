THIS filmmaker told Anushka Sharma 'You are not the most good-looking'

Entertainment
Anushka Sharma started her film career in 2008 with the Yash Raj film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
In an old interview, she revealed that she was very arrogant before becoming an actor and used to not talk much to people.
She said that things changed after she met director Aditya Chopra and his one line changed her behavior.
Anushka said that Aditya told her, "You are doing the film, but you're not the most good-looking girl."
As per Anushka, this came to her as a reality check as before this she thought she was very attractive.
Anushka Sharma has been part of films like Badmaash Company, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Bombay Velvet, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga, Zero, and more.