Saif Ali Khan turns 54: 800-crore Pataudi place, net worth and more

Image credits: instagram

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is the eighth Nawab of Pataudi and he acquired the title from his father, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. 

Image credits: instagram

Property

Saif holds property worth Rs 5,000 crore, including the Pataudi Palace in Haryana and other ancestral properties in Bhopal.

Image credits: instagram

Saif Ali Khan net worth

According to reports, Saif Ali Khan's net worth exceeds INR 1200 crore, while Kareena Kapoor's net worth is estimated to be approximately INR 485 crore. 

Image credits: Instagram

Movie fee

Saif Ail Khan earns over INR 30 crore annually and INR 3 crore each month. His per-movie pay ranges between INR 10-15 crore, making him a highly sought-after actor.

Image credits: instagram

Car collection

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d (INR 1.71 crore), Land Rover Defender 110 (INR 93.55 lakh to INR 2.30 crore), Audi Q7 (INR 85 lakh to INR 95 lakh).

Image credits: Getty

Car collection

Rugged Jeep Wrangler for adventures (INR 62.64 lakh to INR 66.64 lakh) and more.

Image credits: instagram
