Saif Ali Khan turns 54: 800-crore Pataudi place, net worth and more

Entertainment
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is the eighth Nawab of Pataudi and he acquired the title from his father, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
Saif holds property worth Rs 5,000 crore, including the Pataudi Palace in Haryana and other ancestral properties in Bhopal.
According to reports, Saif Ali Khan's net worth exceeds INR 1200 crore, while Kareena Kapoor's net worth is estimated to be approximately INR 485 crore.
Saif Ail Khan earns over INR 30 crore annually and INR 3 crore each month. His per-movie pay ranges between INR 10-15 crore, making him a highly sought-after actor.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d (INR 1.71 crore), Land Rover Defender 110 (INR 93.55 lakh to INR 2.30 crore), Audi Q7 (INR 85 lakh to INR 95 lakh).
Rugged Jeep Wrangler for adventures (INR 62.64 lakh to INR 66.64 lakh) and more.