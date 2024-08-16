Who is Jasveen Sangha? Ketamine Queen provided drugs to Matthew Perry

Entertainment
Months after his death, FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry's case has an update. Five people, including two doctors, have been charged about his death from a drug overdose.
Among these five, a lady named Jasveen Sangha has been accused of administering a lethal quantity of ketamine to the FRIENDS actor, resulting in his death.
Sangha, also known as "the Ketamine Queen," is a 41-year-old dual British/American citizen.
She has been under investigation by federal officials for quite some time for alleged involvement in the distribution of deadly substances.
Jasveen allegedly ran a drug operation from her North Hollywood home and officials believe she used to store, package, and distribute drugs from her current address.
Previously, investigators described her home as a "drug-selling emporium" full of methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription medicines such as Xanax.