Top 10 big-budget Indian movies of 2024

The year 2024 has ended. In this package, we are going to tell you about the 10 most expensive films of the year.
Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD is the most expensive film in the country. Made on a massive budget of 600 crores, the film did a business of 1200 crores.
Thalapathy Vijay's film Greatest of All Time is one of the most expensive films of 2024. The film's budget is 400 crores, which collected 456 crores.
Suriya's Kanguva, made on a budget of 350 crores, was one of the most expensive films of 2024, but it only collected 104.22 crores.
Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was made on a budget of 350 crores. The film could only do business of 102.16 crores.
Ajay Devgn-Kareena Kapoor starrer Singham Again is also one of the expensive films of 2024. The film's budget is 350 crores, and it has earned 386.10 crores so far.
Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara Part 1 is also one of the most expensive films of 2024. The film's budget is 300 crores. It collected 380 crores.
Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Vettaiyan is also one of the most expensive films of 2024. With a budget of 300 crores, the film did a business of 260 crores.
Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, one of the expensive films of 2024, made on a budget of 250 crores, collected 151 crores at the box office.
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is also one of the most expensive budget films of 2024. The film's budget is 250 crores. It did a business of 344.46 crores.
Mahesh Babu-Sreeleela starrer Guntur Kaaram is also an expensive film of 2024. With a budget of 200 crores, the film did a business of 172 crores at the box office.
