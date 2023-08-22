Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut to Alia Bhatt: Actors who got trolled for actions

Time and again, several celebrities have landed in trouble because of controversial statements or acts. Here's a list of seven such celebrities who made headlines recently.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu was indirectly trolled and questioned about his frequent foreign trips. 

Uorfi Javed

Javed is always in the limelight for her unique fashion sense and has frequently been trolled online for her choices. 

Kangana Ranaut

The actress is quite vocal about her political thoughts and doesn't shy away from voicing her opinions. She has often been trolled for this. 

Anushka Sharma

The actress oce lost her cool on the paparazzi for clicking pictures of Vamika and was trolled for her act.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is frequently trolled for sharing no-make up pictures of her. She is also age-shamed brutally.

Alia Bhatt

She has often been trolled, starting from her general knowledge to marrying Ranbir Kapoor who is 10 years elder to her. 

Rajinikanth

The veteran actor faced massive backlash from his fans for touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. 

Swara Bhasker

She married Fahad Ahmad earlier this year and was trolled for marrying a Muslim guy. 

