Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Revisiting 7 iconic roles of his career

Entertainment
Chiranjeevi is one of the most influential as well as successful actors in Indian cinema. On his birthday, let us walk through 7 of his most iconic roles.
He did the role of Emperor Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy of the Rayalaseema region who fights against the injustice of British Rule.
This movie is about Madhu (Chiranjeevi), a painter. He becomes an alcoholic once his wife dies in an accident, soon after their marriage.
Rudraveena is an amazing musical drama film in which Chiranjeevi does the role of Suryanarayana. It tells the story of his efforts to transform society through his music.
Chiranjeevi does the role of Madhava, a servant, who is in love with his master’s daughter, Hema. It throws light on how societal norms always destroy true love.
It is a comedy-drama film which narrates the story of Panduranga "Pandu" Rao, an amateur detective represented by Chiranjeevi. His acting was remarkable.
Chiranjeevi is in the movie as Narasimha Murthy, a multi-talented person. He works as a waiter in a star hotel since he couldn’t complete his B.A.
Chiranjeevi assumes the role of cobbler. His commitment to physical labour, hard work and righteousness is highlighted. He received the Best Actor Nandi Award for his performance.